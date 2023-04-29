The JBP kicks off this weekend’s episode by sending their condolences to Jerry Springer who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer (). The gang then covers the music that released on Friday including Jack Harlow’s new album () & a new Miguel record (). Facebook drops all original programming including ‘Red Table Talk’ (), the NBA Playoffs are in full swing (), and Troy & Rashad from ‘Earn Your Leisure’ join the show (). Also, Lamar Jackson re-ups with the Ravens (), Young Thug shows support to Gunna on Instagram (), + MORE!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Omarion – “Serious”

Ice | Rowdy Rebel & Fetty Luciano (feat. Fivio Foreign & Rah Swish) – “No Pressure”

Parks | Markas & BrixxisKING – “Shyne”

Ish | Leon Thomas – “Crash & Burn”

Melyssa | ODIE – “North Face”

QueenzFlip | Eddie F & Miss Jones – “Calling All Ladies”