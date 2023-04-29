Happy Friday to all you ghetto superstars. We start by discussing the deeper, darker criminal link between The Fugees and our government. Staying on music, we speculate why Jack Harlow is deciding to put an album out now with no promo. This leads to a deeper discussion about Doja Cat’s speculative rap album. While they figure out how to shape their careers, Kendrick is in full stride after grossing the highest rap tour. Then we put our conspiracy cap on after Tucker Carlson’s response video. Is he still working with Fox? In sad news we lost a daytime tv legend, Jerry Springer. We reminisce on some of the craziest moments in his show’s history. Like setting up the KKK to get in a fight. Speaking of a set up, Vlad has a new show with Compton Cops and Rory offers an interesting take. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this, as well as, Emmett Till’s accuser finally taking a dirt nap, the Knicks advancing to the second round, + more!

