Happy Friday! We’re off to a restless start as Baisley runs all over Rory’s house. Today we start with music. Complex names 21 Savage the best rapper of 2022, which leads to NORE and the rumor mill. Coming off of rumors we learn that Rick Rubin hates veganism (everyone collectively challenges Mal’s dietary preference) Staying on food, we break down the recent video of the Doordash stunt at a college basketball game and reminisce on Hood Pranks. Kanye is back on the timeline, but for less controversial reasons. Mal has a theory about a potential reunion with Adidas. This past week was fashion week in Paris so naturally we discussed the importance of the best bitty reveal. America’s favorite police officer is back in the news after a Nashville strip club offers her $10k for a couple nights work. We provide another job she can have at the club. Then comes the most controversial topic of today’s episode. The 23-year-old who looks like a child who’s dating a 26-year-old. Rory and Julian believe this could be a breakthrough. We somehow transition into show-and-tell. Tune in as the guys discuss all of the above + more!

