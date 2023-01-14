First off…if you haven’t subscribed to our Patreon you’re fooling yourself. The FaceTime call with the girls is available now and things get heated. We close out this crazy story and move on to current news beyond the pod. The guys discuss the Golden Globes and somehow go on a tangent about ‘Baby Boy’. We also discuss Jerrod Carmichael’s monologue and Eddie Murphy’s unnecessary Will Smith joke. Believe it or not Coachella is around the corner and so is the return of Frank Ocean (bring your poppers). Then we try to convince Rory and Mal to hug. We move on to an absurd list of rules for men. To no surprise Mal agrees with most of the rules. Did Julian ask the guys to brunch? Would you trust a robot to represent you in court? Speaking of law, Your Honor is coming back this Sunday. Listen in as the guys discuss all of this, Elon Musk, and more!

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal