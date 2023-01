Gucci Mane and Kodak Black link up for their new collab, “King Snipe”. In the visual, Gucci and Kodak kick their vicious bars while stunting in the studio and partying at Miami’s LIV. This follows Gucci Mane’s previously released record “Letter To Takeoff” and Kodak Black’s 2022 project Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1.

Watch the “King Snipe” video below.