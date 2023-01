Warner Bros. Pictures has released their version of New Line Cinema’s 1990 classic, House Party. Produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and written by Jamal Olori and Stephen Glover and directed by CALMATIC… formerly known as the rapper/producer Three-1-Zero. The accompanying soundtrack has also been released and features new music from 2 Chainz, P-Lo, GoodJoon and more. Kent Jamz and Buddy link up for the titled track, “House Party”.

