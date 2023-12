After the release of his sophomore album Superghetto, Buddy has been a little busy on the screen lately. First he contributed to the soundtrack of the 2023 remake of House Party, he also has a recurring role as Peanut on Issa Rae’s HBO Max series Rap Sh!t. He returns to music with his new single “You 2 Thank”. He also dropped the visual for his track “Free My Mind”, which is an introspective record.

You can check out both tracks below.