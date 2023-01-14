The JBP begins this episode by discussing the latest social media happenings. Elon Musk is continuing to kill Twitter (6:50), YouTube has new policies put in place (9:04), and Instagram is making some further updates to its app (10:45). Iggy Azaela launches an OnlyFans page (12:23) and the gang recaps the Golden Globes (23:24). Meek Mill denies dissing Lori Harvey after rumors that her and Damson Idris are dating (43:00), Kanye and the architect behind Yeezy’s had a private wedding ceremony (1:00:10), Joe explains what he found out about Andrew Tate (1:10:00), Drink Champs signs new deal with Warner Music Group (1:57:33), Part of the Show returns (2:06:25) + MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Tiana Major9 – “Try Peace…” Ice | 100grandroyce, Red Inf & Syer – “Project Hallway Music” Parks | A.G. – “The Bottom” Ish | VEDO (feat. Chris Brown) – “Do You Mind” Melyssa | Ari Abdul – “BABYDOLL”