After some anticipation, Lyrical Lemonade delivers their new compilation album, All Is Yellow. Featuring 14 new tracks and new music by Cordae, the late Juice WRLD, Lil Durk, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, Chief Keef, Eminem, Latto, Swae Lee, Amine, Teezo Touchdown, Lil B, Juicy J, Denzel Curry, and many more.

You can stream All Is Yellow in its entirety below.