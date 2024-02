Conway The Machine and Joey Bada$$ connect on their new single/video titled “Vertino”. Produced by Camoflauge Monk and directed by Gerard Victor. The two boom bappers kick their gritty bars and they vibe in the city at night. “Vertino” follows Conway’s recent double-release “Give & Give” and “Mutty”. His new project Won’t He Do It: Side B is coming soon.

Watch the “Vertino” video below.