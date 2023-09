In celebration of his birthday, The-Dream reaches digs in the vault to give fans a track titled, “Stream Stream (V7 Demo Archive 9.20)”. On the unreleased record, Dream sings of a lost love. The song is The-Dream’s first new music since his 2020 project, SXTP4 (Sextape 4).

You can stream “Stream Stream (V7 Demo Archive 9.20)” below.