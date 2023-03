Statik Selektah has a new album titled Round Trip on the way, which is the follow up to his 2020 album The Balancing Act. Here is the album’s first single titled “Unpredictable” featuring Wu-Tang’s Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, and Inspectah Deck. The four Wu member kick their sharp lyrics over the triumphant instrumental.

You can stream “Unpredictable” below.