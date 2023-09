Black Soprano Family’s Elcamino links up with Inspectah Deck for his new single “Victory”. Produced by Ill Tone Beats. the Buffalo rapper and Staten Island spitta speak on their careers and their triumphant journeys. “Victory” is the first single off Elcamino’s B$F debut album, They Spit On Jesus, which drops October 6th.

You can stream “Victory” below.