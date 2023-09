North Carolina’s ILLPO keeps the new music flowing as they release their second project of 2023. Following their March project SEVERANCE PACK, Bond & Boones link up with producer Nazar Wonder to form the group EFFELDUB and give fans their new project BRITA. Featuring 7 new songs and a guest appearances by poet Sherrita CW Delacruz.

You can stream BRITA in its entirety below.

BRITA by ILLPO X NAZAR WONDER (EFFELDUB)