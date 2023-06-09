Statik Selektah returns with his tenth album Round Trip. Statik had this to say about the project:

“Ten years in and I still love this shit. I’m just trying to carry on tradition for those that paved the way and those we lost on the path. At the end of the day, it’s all about making it home – to what matters – on that round trip.”

Round Trip features 20 new records featuring guest appearances by Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Method Man, Conway the Machine, Benny the Butcher, Ransom, AZ, Stove God Cook$, Rome Streetz, Russ, Termanology, and more.

You can stream Round Trip below.