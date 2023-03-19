It’s been four years since T-Pain released an album, 2019’s 1UP. He gives fans a new project titled On Top of the Covers, an album of covers by T-Pain. He had this to say about the project:

“Each one of these songs means something to me and helped me fall in love with music at different points in my life. I’m releasing this cover album from the view of what I hear when I listen to each song. Can’t wait to share with the world what I’ve been working on the past several years.”

On Top of the Covers features eight cover including classic records from Journey, Black Sabbath, Frank Sinatra, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, Sam Cooke, and more.

You can stream On Top of the Covers in its entirety below.