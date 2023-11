T-Pain calls on Snoop Dogg to show fans how to stunt on their new collab, “That’s How We Ballin”. Directed by T-Pain, the video pays respect to the late actor Paul Reubens with their interpolation of his classic show Pee-Wee’s Playhouse. “That’s How We Ballin” is T-Pain’s first music since March’s On Top Of The Covers.

