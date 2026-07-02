New Music: Rico Nasty – You Can’t Run From Me

Rico Nasty delivers her record “You Can’t Run From Me” for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2. Built around heavy guitars, industrial pressure, and Rico’s raw-edged vocals, the song feels less like a detached soundtrack placement and more like a natural extension of her chaos-first rap-rock language. The track appears in the newly released teaser for the upcoming Netflix anime, which returns to the Cyberpunk 2077 universe with a standalone story, a new cast and another dive into the brutal corners of Night City. Rico matches that setting without sanding anything down, the performance is loud, tense and theatrical, but still carries the bite that has always made her music cut through heavier production.

You can stream “You Can’t Run From Me” below.