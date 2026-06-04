Music Video: Rico Nasty – Rituals

Rico Nasty returns with the official video for “Rituals”. A new single produced by Kenneth Blume, formerly known as Kenny Beats.

The track is short, loud, and wired for impact—exactly the kind of space where Rico can turn a few minutes into a full-body shove. Rico pushes her voice into that familiar zone between rap, punk, and pure taunt. The official video, credited to Miggy, gives the single its visual counterpart while Rico continues to sharpen the chaotic, self-possessed energy that has made her one of rap’s most distinctive live-wire figures.

Watch the “Rituals” video below.