Video: Conway The Machine – Make Them Pay Freestyle

Conway The Machine wastes no time finding his pocket on Drake’s “Make Them Pay” instrumental. The Buffalo MC takes the Iceman cut and strips it down to what he does best, cold delivery, heavy phrasing, and bars that sound like they were built for a room with no distractions. The freestyle has been circulating as part of the early I Heard You Paint Houses stretch, Conway’s new DJ Whoo Kid-hosted project, with the first batch of tracks already being teased and shared around the rollout. Instead of treating the beat like a quick loosie, Conway leans into it with the kind of controlled pressure that has always separated him from rappers who simply rap well.

Watch the “Make Them Pay Freestyle” below.