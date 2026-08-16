Music Video: Duke Deuce – I TOLD YUH

Duke Deuce gives fans his latest visual “I TOLD YUH”. Duke Deuce starts “I TOLD YUH” at the point where a flex turns into an accounting. The hook runs through women, tequila, money, and a “final boss” claim, but its spine is the reminder that he and his people came out of the bottom as soldiers. Tash, Pat Swish, and Lennyflp give him a blunt frame rather than a pile of tricks. Deuce takes up that space with rough shout-rap, turning each boast into a dare and bringing the title line back like a receipt.

Watch the “I TOLD YUH” video below.

