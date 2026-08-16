Music Video: Rico Nasty – CDG Foams

Rico Nasty takes “CDG Foams” back to the DMV in Arun Jaxon George’s video for the opening track from RX. Rico Nasty has called the Foamposite a local rite of passage—something bound up with lines, style, and a regional influence that is often copied without credit. That context makes the song’s recurring memory of home its real center of gravity: the brags keep coming back to place. Kenneth Blume gives the opening cut a hard stomp, then leaves Rico enough space to stack breathless punch-ins over it. Her jokes, insults, and luxury talk flash past before any one of them can become a neat pose. Directed by Arun Jaxon George, the video gives that geography a physical shape. Rico moves from a carryout and basketball court to the grass below the Washington Monument and a blue-lit back seat, bringing everyday D.C. spaces into contact with the city’s most monumental image.

Watch the “CDG Foams” video below.

