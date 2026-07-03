Music Video: Rico Nasty – Cupcake

Rico Nasty keeps the new music coming as she gives fans the official video for her track “Cupcake”. Rico is stacking releases fast. Only two days after dropping “You Can’t Run From Me”, she shifts back into album mode with “Cupcake,” the latest preview of her upcoming album RX, due July 24th. Produced by Kenny Beats, the single snaps straight into the chemistry that has always made their work feel volatile in the best way. The official video, directed by Miggy, matches that sugar-rush aggression with a bright, chaotic visual treatment that understands the joke without dulling the edge.

Watch the “Cupcake” video below.