Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 943) “Spinach Dip”

July 4, 2026

Joe kicks off this 4th of July weekend show by recapping his first few days living with his girl and her kids (0:55) before Mona details her recent viral altercation (22:41) and the room reacts to the new video from Pooh Shiesty’s Gucci Mane robbery (28:42). Later, India Arie expresses concern over Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” (44:04), a wild week in the NBA’s offseason (1:13:13), and Lonzo Ball speaks publicly about his parents’ separation (1:29:47). The crew also discusses the couple that climbed the Empire State Building (1:50:44), Coco Jones opening up about the struggles she currently faces as an artist (1:56:07), Lil Wayne skipping out on his first tour date (2:11:34), the leadup to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding (2:30:09), and much more!

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