Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 943) “Spinach Dip”

Joe kicks off this 4th of July weekend show by recapping his first few days living with his girl and her kids (0:55) before Mona details her recent viral altercation (22:41) and the room reacts to the new video from Pooh Shiesty’s Gucci Mane robbery (28:42). Later, India Arie expresses concern over Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” (44:04), a wild week in the NBA’s offseason (1:13:13), and Lonzo Ball speaks publicly about his parents’ separation (1:29:47). The crew also discusses the couple that climbed the Empire State Building (1:50:44), Coco Jones opening up about the struggles she currently faces as an artist (1:56:07), Lil Wayne skipping out on his first tour date (2:11:34), the leadup to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding (2:30:09), and much more!

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