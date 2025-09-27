Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 864) “The Broad Street Daily Journal”

The JBP starts its new episode with their thoughts on Young Thug’s new album () as well as the ongoing beef between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj (). Jazz rookie Ace Bailey drops his agent leading the room to discuss loyalty in business (), Queens is getting a casino (), and the CEO Live Nation says concerts are underpriced (). Also, Marc pays tribute to Assata Shakur (), Mona has a question for the room on assessing friendships (), Jimmy Kimmel returns to late-night TV (), Metro Boomin has been found not guilty (), Saudi Arabia is hosting a comedy festival leading to pushback in the community (), Part of the Show (), and much more!

