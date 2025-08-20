Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 853) “Don’t Say George Lucas Again”

Joe returns to set following a trip out of town for his family reunion () before the room discusses Jurnee Smollett’s ex-husband now asking for half of the actress’s retirement (). The JBP then shares their thoughts on the back and forth between Cam’ron & Omar Gooding (), Joe comments on Cardi B’s new single as the crew then speculates what her first week numbers will look like (), Chris Brown’s tour continues (), plus Joe’s quick review of ‘WEAPONS’ (). Also, Marc Lamont Hill shares the latest on Dr. Umar (), Ozempic faces $2 billion in lawsuits (), Chris Hansen is set to expose Roblox in a new documentary (), Candace Owens is being sued for spreading false information (), who’s a billionaire in entertainment (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: http://www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Chris Brown“Even”

Ice | Young Nudy“PULL UP”

Parks | Juicy J“Moonwalkin”

Ish | Elaine“Risky”

Melyssa | Syd“Die For This”

Marc | Tyla & Wizkid“DYNAMITE”

