Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 823) “They Let You Stay In Haiti?”

in ,

The full crew returns for the latest JBP episode as the room starts with a couple stories from their weekend (4:10) before turning to a debate on loaning money and investing in your partner (25:20). Joe then shares his distaste for basketball analysts following Game 1 of the Celtics-Knicks series (41:20), the crew dives into the 2025 Met Gala and Black Dandyism (48:02), and André 3000 drops a piano project (1:24:01) which leads to what risks would the co-hosts take if they could do something else (1:43:00). Also, Paul Pierce’s views on marriage (1:57:55), the jury selection for the Diddy trial is underway (2:49:10), what are the biggest court cases the JBP has been alive for (3:08:23), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Sault“S.I.T.L.”

Ice | DaBaby“Sky is the Limit”

Parks | JULIAN MICHAEL“stop calling my grandma.”

Ish | Skye Tunes“Reset”

Melyssa | 54 Ultra“Upside Down”

Marc | Davido (feat. Victoria Monét) – “Offa Me”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 823 | “They Let You Stay In Haiti?”
Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 781) “Pepticides” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 789) “Good Mouth Skin” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 793) “Kaputz” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 801) “0-5 Zone” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 815) “Al B. Ehhhh” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 821) “The Natty”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *