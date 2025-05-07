Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 823) “They Let You Stay In Haiti?”

The full crew returns for the latest JBP episode as the room starts with a couple stories from their weekend (4:10) before turning to a debate on loaning money and investing in your partner (25:20). Joe then shares his distaste for basketball analysts following Game 1 of the Celtics-Knicks series (41:20), the crew dives into the 2025 Met Gala and Black Dandyism (48:02), and André 3000 drops a piano project (1:24:01) which leads to what risks would the co-hosts take if they could do something else (1:43:00). Also, Paul Pierce’s views on marriage (1:57:55), the jury selection for the Diddy trial is underway (2:49:10), what are the biggest court cases the JBP has been alive for (3:08:23), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Sault – “S.I.T.L.”

Ice | DaBaby – “Sky is the Limit”

Parks | JULIAN MICHAEL – “stop calling my grandma.”

Ish | Skye Tunes – “Reset”

Melyssa | 54 Ultra – “Upside Down”

Marc | Davido (feat. Victoria Monét) – “Offa Me”