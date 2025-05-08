Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 368) Demaris’ Citi Bike Adventure, Unwoke Opinions & MILLYZ Stops By

Time Stamps:
0:00 – Intro
1:38 – City bike adventure
5:54 – Wallet recovery story
8:36 – City Bike launch
10:44 – Biking dangers discussed
17:17 – Social media outrage
19:11 – Cancel culture discussed
26:00 – Unnecessary sexual content
28:02 – Boundaries in acting
30:12 – Interviewing controversial figures
34:34 – R. Kelly discussion
36:11 – Dream interviews
39:12 – Millyz intro
43:32 – Signing with Jada
46:17 – Kiss as mentor
1:00:01 – Mark Wahlberg support
1:02:00 – Challenges in music
1:04:10 – Friends in jail
1:11:59 – MGK beef explained
1:14:44 – White industry resistance
1:19:00 – Gorilla battle strategy
1:21:48 – Sumo wrestler strategy
1:23:20 – Gorilla attack examples
1:27:10 – Gorilla endurance discussion
1:30:50 – Rap music discussion
1:36:00 – Adjusting to new music
1:40:10 – Max B’s first move
1:42:40 – Importance of timing
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
/ newrorynmal
Leave a Reply