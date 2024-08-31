Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 298) I Won’t Wait For You

The gang is back in effect! We’ve been away from each other so obviously we had to catch up. After some weekend small talk, we get to the important things – when did we start caring about who celebrities sleep with (14:15)? Meanwhile, Mandii is going viral for critiquing Meek Mill, and we take the opportunity to give Meek his well deserved flowers and compare him to some of his peers (19:33). Meanwhile another list is out, this time about the top 10 Atlanta anthems, and we ignorant northerners tear it apart (33:01). Lil Baby got arrested in Vegas, and the crew predicts Demaris will follow in his footsteps next when she and Rory visit next weekend (39:00). Tems brings a misinterpreted lyric to our attention, and we share about a time we waited for a significant other (48:14). SZA didn’t even attempt to help a fan with math homework, and every one on staff pretends they never DM’D a celebrity before (53:12). We have voicemails! The first is from a guy that is stuck in Side Piece Land (1:07:28), and the second is from a guy sad about getting ghosted (1:15:30).

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal