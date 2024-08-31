Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 755) “Big Boris”

Heading into Joe’s birthday weekend, the JBP begins this episode reacting to the best use of A.I. in music to date () before turning to a number of new projects and singles that were released this week (). Big Sean drops ‘Better You Than Me’ (), Doechii releases ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’ (), and the room debates whether the numbers surrounding Travis Scott are believable or not (). Also, a clip of Mendeecees and Yandy leads to a conversation about wearing wedding rings (), Joe doubles down on his Boris Kodjoe/Steph Curry take (), Cam Newton’s interview with Dr. Bryant (), QueenzFlip takes Melyssa Ford to Homie Court (), Part of the Show returns (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Omah Lay – “Moving”

Ice | Juelz Santana, Meek Mill, Jim Jones, & Rowdy Rebel – “Boyz In Da Hood”

Parks | Tay Bell – “Who Gon Love You”

Ish | Kehlani (feat. Lucky Daye) – “When He’s Not There”

Melyssa | Liza (feat. TOBi) – “Back For More”

QueenzFlip | Skinny Fabulous & Nailah Blackman – “Come Home”