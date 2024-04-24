Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 719) “Beauty Standards”

Another episode in the books for the JBP as they begin with discussing Drake’s ‘Taylor Made Freestyle’ which includes A.I. verses from Tupac and Snoop Dogg (36:15). The room then shares their thoughts about Kanye West jumping into the beef after releasing the ‘Like That Remix’ (1:13:48), Doe Boy joins the show (2:10:15) as the Bionic Six dives into Chris Brown & Quavo continuing to trade diss records with ‘Weakest Link’ (1:44:47) and ‘Over Hoes & B*tches’ (2:13:51), & Joe shares his thoughts on Kanye’s sitdown with Justin Laboy (2:46:51). Also, Ryan Garcia defeats Devin Haney over the weekend (2:56:15),

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Odeal – “Gaslight 101”

Ice | Rowdy Rebel & Fetty Luciano (feat. Fivio Foreign) – “Pissing Me Off”

Parks | Hus KingPin – “Spirit”

Ish | Leon Thomas (feat. Elle Varner) – “Beg”