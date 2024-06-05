Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 730) “The Gold Section”

In the latest episode, Melyssa starts with sharing her experience at the Roots Picnic (23:53) before the JBP turns to their reactions on Hot97’s Summer Jam as well as the comments from Method Man about the crowd (34:07). Bia releases a diss record aimed at Cardi B (47:42) and Snowd4y & Drake’s new song ‘Wah Gwan Delilah’ receives mixed reviews (57:42). Also, the Bionic Six share their thoughts on Caitlin Clark’s first few weeks in the WNBA (1:34:51), Monica McNutt calls out Stephen A. Smith on First Take (1:42:33), sexual harassment charges against Kanye (1:58:47) and sexual assault charges against The-Dream (2:07:28), Part of the Show (2:42:02), and much more.

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Tyla – “Safer”

Ice | Payroll Giovanni – “Cashout”

Parks | UFO Fev, Vanderslide, & Red Inf – “Sharing Ramen”

Ish | Kehlani – “Next 2 U”

Melyssa | .multibeat & Joya Mooi – “Don’t Count Me In”