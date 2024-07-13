Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 741) “Top 2, Not 1”

The JBP begins this episode discussing the viral video of Michael Ealy and Meagan Good’s hug in front of Jonathan Majors (24:12) before moving to the 2024 ESPYs with Serena Williams as the host (1:04:51) and Jalen Brown hitting the red carpet with Kysre Gondrezick (1:10:44). Complex releases their 2024 Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings (1:28:57), Billboard puts out their Top-100 Rap Albums of All-Time list (1:43:06), and the Bionic Six reacts to a recent news story at a Dollar Tree in Philly (2:03:22). Also, Jalen Brown vs. Nike (2:51:30), **SPOILER ALERT** the room has a debate on a scene from the most recent episode of ‘Presumed Innocent’ (2:59:50), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Sasha Keable (feat. DESTIN CONRAD) – “Auction”

Ice | Babyface Ray & Peezy – “Ghetto Boyz”

Parks | Eminem (feat. JID) – “Fuel”

Ish | Chase Shakur – “Too Far Close”

Melyssa | Femme It Forward, Asiahn, & ELHAE – “What She Wants”