Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 721) “Unbuttoned”

Just in time for the latest episode of the JBP, Kendrick Lamar drops his response to Drake with ‘euphoria’ () as the Bionic Six goes through the record and shares their thoughts (). The room then re-listens to the record and debates whether Drake is on the clock and how long before he will respond (), a short conversation on new docs and tv shows () before the lyric breakdowns of ‘euphoria’ continue on (), and Amanda Seales continues to kick Shannon Sharpe’s back in saying she felt interrogated (). Also, A.I. reportedly has a scary accurate death calculator (), Dave & Buster’s has a new betting option (), additional news & thoughts on Kendrick’s record (
Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Ye Ali“Good Girls”

Ice | YG“KNOCKA”

Parks | Nascent“Long Live Doc”

Ish | The Amours“Changes”

Melyssa | UNA MIA“Too Much”

