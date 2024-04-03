Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 713) “Troglodyte”

in ,

Melyssa Ford returns to her seat as the Bionic Six starts with discussing Jerrod Carmichael’s new HBO reality show (23:39) before turning to Drake’s IG post of Joe over the weekend (46:34). The internet then reacted to Joe’s Sexyy Red take from an old podcast (57:50), Iowa tops LSU in the women’s basketball Elite 8 (1:02:48), and the JBP compliments Nicki Minaj’s tour (1:15:55). Also, the first week sales are in for Beyoncé as well as Future & Metro Boomin (1:18:20), Lizzo is retiring (1:22:18), Pharrell & Chad Hugo are beefing over the rights to ‘The Neptunes’ (1:38:32), the impact of Kendrick’s ‘Like That’ verse continues (2:03:58), Part of the Show (2:39:33), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Omah Lay“soso”

Ice | Ryan Trey “RIDIN 4 U”

Parks | Roc Marciano (feat. Knowledge the Pirate & GREA8GAWD) – “Larry Bird”

Ish | JoJo“Dissolve”

Melyssa | Lianne La Havas“Bittersweet”

QueenzFlip | Cash Cobain & Bay Swag“Fisherrr”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 713 | “Troglodyte”
Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 601) “Press Pay To Play” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 604) “Enjoy Homeboy” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 623) “Meow” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 624) “The Gayes Lost” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 629) “We All Have A Job To Do” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 635) “The Bird Manual”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *