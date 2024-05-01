New Music: Madlib ft Black Thought & Your Old Droog – REEKYOD

Madlib connects with Your Old Droog & Black Thought for a new record titled “REEKYOD”. Off of Madlib’s 2000 EP. Droog had this to say about the record:

“It’s an honor to be inducted into the heavyweight class of hip hop. To be able to spar with one of the greatest MC’s on a beat by the greatest producer is a dream come true. Look out for the Madlib x YOD album coming soon.”

Black thought adds:

“This is strictly for the honorees. Madlib is in his bag per usual and YOD is more than a force to be reckoned with. Simply complex, this piece is high art. Triple threat. Instant classique”.

You can stream “REEKYOD” below.