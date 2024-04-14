New Music: Your Old Droog Ft. Method Man & Denzel Curry – DBZ

Your Old Droog links with Method Man and Denzel Curry on his new single, “DBZ”. Produced by Madlib. Over the soul-sample, the three kick their witty bars.  “DBZ” follows 2023’s “Waves Crashing“, also produced by Madlib.

You can stream “DBZ” below.

