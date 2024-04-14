New Music: Your Old Droog Ft. Method Man & Denzel Curry – DBZ

Your Old Droog links with Method Man and Denzel Curry on his new single, “DBZ”. Produced by Madlib. Over the soul-sample, the three kick their witty bars. “DBZ” follows 2023’s “Waves Crashing“, also produced by Madlib.
You can stream “DBZ” below.
Your Old Droog links with Method Man and Denzel Curry on his new single, “DBZ”. Produced by Madlib. Over the soul-sample, the three kick their witty bars. “DBZ” follows 2023’s “Waves Crashing“, also produced by Madlib.
You can stream “DBZ” below.
Leave a Reply