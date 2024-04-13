Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 259) Apparently Mal Needs Therapy

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:11 – Mal Needs Therapy + Reacting To Backlash
00:05:21 – J. Cole Doesn’t Want Competition In HipHop
00:06:49 – Is J. Cole Allowed To Change His Mind?
00:08:48 – Mal & Julian’s Phone Call
00:09:29 – Mal Says J. Cole Should Stop Making Music
00:10:40 – Mike Tyson Scared Before Every Fight
00:11:30 – Worst Apology In HipHop
00:12:21 – J. Cole Surprise Performance At Bas Show
00:14:18 – Mal Can’t Defend J. Cole Anymore
00:19:18 – Every Rapper Lies In Their Lyrics
00:21:30 – Outrage + Changing The Rules
00:24:18 – Why Mal Is Upset
00:26:44 – Rory Calling Out Hypocrisy
00:27:30 – Mal’s Apology To J. Cole + Potential Rollout Strategy
00:31:10 – Rory Subscribing To Julian’s Instagram Page + Throwing Merch
00:33:03 – There Was No Disrespect In Criticism
00:34:45 – What’s Next For Cole’s Career? + Accountability In HipHop
00:38:00 – Drake & Cole Did The Same Thing
00:39:45 – When Will Drake Release?
00:42:26 – ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’ Part 2 Prediction
00:44:41 – Chris Brown v.s. Quavo Is Our Fault
00:47:00 – RIP DJ Mister Cee
00:50:48 – OJ Simpson Passes Away
00:53:00 – Aaron Hernandez Jail Calls + The Ultimatum + Love Is Blind
00:59:50 – Voicemail 1
01:03:37 – Voicemail 2
01:05:58 – Dating App Culture
01:09:10 – Catfishing In Real Life & Online
01:12:12 – Texas Has ‘Em + Where He Should Go
01:15:44 – How To Properly Use Dating Apps
01:22:07 – Mal’s Crazy Funeral Question
Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!
/ newrorynmal
Leave a Reply