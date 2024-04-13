Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 259) Apparently Mal Needs Therapy

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:11 – Mal Needs Therapy + Reacting To Backlash

00:05:21 – J. Cole Doesn’t Want Competition In HipHop

00:06:49 – Is J. Cole Allowed To Change His Mind?

00:08:48 – Mal & Julian’s Phone Call

00:09:29 – Mal Says J. Cole Should Stop Making Music

00:10:40 – Mike Tyson Scared Before Every Fight

00:11:30 – Worst Apology In HipHop

00:12:21 – J. Cole Surprise Performance At Bas Show

00:14:18 – Mal Can’t Defend J. Cole Anymore

00:19:18 – Every Rapper Lies In Their Lyrics

00:21:30 – Outrage + Changing The Rules

00:24:18 – Why Mal Is Upset

00:26:44 – Rory Calling Out Hypocrisy

00:27:30 – Mal’s Apology To J. Cole + Potential Rollout Strategy

00:31:10 – Rory Subscribing To Julian’s Instagram Page + Throwing Merch

00:33:03 – There Was No Disrespect In Criticism

00:34:45 – What’s Next For Cole’s Career? + Accountability In HipHop

00:38:00 – Drake & Cole Did The Same Thing

00:39:45 – When Will Drake Release?

00:42:26 – ‘We Still Don’t Trust You’ Part 2 Prediction

00:44:41 – Chris Brown v.s. Quavo Is Our Fault

00:47:00 – RIP DJ Mister Cee

00:50:48 – OJ Simpson Passes Away

00:53:00 – Aaron Hernandez Jail Calls + The Ultimatum + Love Is Blind

00:59:50 – Voicemail 1

01:03:37 – Voicemail 2

01:05:58 – Dating App Culture

01:09:10 – Catfishing In Real Life & Online

01:12:12 – Texas Has ‘Em + Where He Should Go

01:15:44 – How To Properly Use Dating Apps

01:22:07 – Mal’s Crazy Funeral Question

