Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 716) “Room 1108”

in ,

In the latest episode, the JBP starts with their thoughts on Future & Metro Boomin’s ‘WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU’ (17:50) before turning to reactions to A$AP Rocky and The Weeknd’s lyrics on the album (41:58). Chris Brown drops the deluxe for ‘11:11’ (1:04:20), Quavo counters to getting dissed with a record of his own (1:17:24), and Rappers have already started to respond to J. Cole following his apology (1:27:48). Also, the room sends their thoughts out following the passing of legendary DJ Mister Cee (1:32:35), O.J. Simpson dies at 76 after a battle with cancer (1:35:13), Jeezy files for primary custody of his daughter (2:18:03), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Chris Brown (feat. Mario) – “Won’t Keep You Waiting”

Ice | Real Sikh“Sikh’s Minute Drill”

Parks | The Co-Op (feat. Passport Gift, Parks, Rasheed Campbell, David Bars, & the Wednesday Nights) – “Hell On Earth”

Ish | Amber Mark“Comin’ Around Again”

Melyssa | RIMON“Downtown”

The Joe Budden Podcast · Episode 716 | “Room 1108”
Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish & Melyssa Ford (Episode 647) “Double Rebound” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 655) “Sick Day King” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 661) “Listeners Don’t Care” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 694) “Get Out of The Dog Park” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 705) “Means To An End” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 714) “Amber Alert”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *