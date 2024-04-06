Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 714) “Amber Alert”

J. Cole surprise dropped ‘Might Delete Later,’ and the Bionic Six begins with initial thoughts on the project (19:56) before breaking down “7 Minute Drill” bar by bar (44:33), revisiting Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” (1:42:43), and predicting when and how Drake will respond given Metro Boomin and Future’s follow up project ‘WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU’ is looming (1:52:47). The music conversation continues with Bryson Tiller dropping his self-titled album (2:04:35) and GloRilla releasing her new mixtape ‘Ehhthang Ehhthang’ (2:19:37). Also, Joe finally speaks on Mel’s new movie ‘Hunting Housewives’ (2:25:42), ‘The Matrix 5’ is coming (2:44:16), The X-Men are making their way to MCU (2:46:29), Joe recaps his time at the Nicki Minaj concert (3:05:55), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Bryson Tiller – “Rich Boy”

Ice | GloRilla – “Aite” (feat. Kevo Muney)

Parks | Buddy – “Like This”

Ish | Ama Louise & Tayc – “Sending Your Love (Remix)”

Melyssa | KWAYE – “Lost in My Boots”

QueenzFlip | Shyboiitobii – “Not so Amazing World”