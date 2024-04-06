Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 257) The Steel Rod Pod

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:24 – Chance The Rapper’s Big Divorce
00:08:54 – How Much Does Chance’s Music Change?
00:14:05 – Do People Want Music From Chance?
00:17:45 – How Mal Would Announce His Divorce
00:18:58 – He Got Married Too Young + Divorce Culture
00:24:40 – Mal Apologizes To Clay From ‘Love Is Blind’
00:28:19 – Gypsy Rose Divorce & Reunion With Ex
00:32:53 – Monica Lewinsky Was A Top Eater + Bill Laid It Down
00:38:02 – TV Shows Based On Presidency + Ultimatum & Love Is Blind
00:42:18 – A Former Partner Coming Out As G*y
00:47:06 – Straight Men Getting Hit On By Men
00:52:42 – PartyNextDoor Album Cover Review + Album Predictions
01:01:32 – Metro Boomin’s Phone Hacked
01:07:30 – Mal Claims He Doesn’t Have An iCloud
01:10:34 – G Dep Is Free
01:13:33 – Crime and Punishment Book Reference
01:14:29 – Women’s NCAA Update & Predictions
01:26:38 – Knicks Update + Julius Randle Subway Ads
01:29:47 – Voicemail Callback
01:34:14 – Favorite Carnival Games
01:38:12 – Robbery For $30m Cash!
01:39:40 – Mel Gibson Movie On Netflix
01:40:42 – Bryson Tiller Album Predictions
01:41:31 – Bringing Back The Interlude & Our Favorite Ones
01:48:02 – Julian & Yomi At Dreamvillefest + Tourbus To NY
