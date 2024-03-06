Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, & Melyssa Ford (Episode 705) “Means To An End”

In the latest episode, Joe starts by clarifying his comments about the girl rapper wave being over (27:33) as the room discusses changes in the music industry which has brought many layoffs (31:01). In new music, a Future album may be right around the corner (56:29), Drake teases remix with 4Batz (1:01:55), and Miami Beach created a commercial for the Spring breakers (1:22:36). Also, the JBP reacts to Rick Ross & Cristina Mackey parting ways (1:42:22), Usher vacations in Bali with Russell Simmons (1:56:20), Kelsey Nicole has first interview since the shooting involving Meg Thee Stallion (2:13:35), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | 41, Kyle Richh, & Jenn Carter (feat. TaTa) – “Bent”

Ice | Meek Mill – “Big Boy”

Parks | IAMGAWD & Clypto – “Bloodstained Suede II”

Ish | Eric Bellinger (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) – “Writer’s Block”

Melyssa | Abi Ocia – “Easy to Love”