Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 248) Podcast Multiverse Of Madness

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:58 – Kai Cenat & Meek Get Exposed

00:01:52 – Kelce Interview About Meg Thee Stallion

00:11:35 – Julian Has Beef With NBA Player

00:18:50 – Women With Famous One Night Stands

00:19:38 – Conflicting Moments With Girl You’re Dating

00:21:05 – Enter Podcast Multiverse

00:37:35 – Not All Women Are Attracted To These Guys

00:43:18 – Mal’s Rules About His Girl / Popping Off

00:45:47 – Being Drunk Is Feminine

00:48:24 – WYD If Vin Diesel or The Rock Licks Your Girl’s Face?

00:55:20 – The Rock & Mark Wahlberg For President

01:00:02 – Mal Pressed Over MAGA Skit & Shane Gills/John Stewart

01:03:17 – Usher Hides Out In Bali

01:06:31 -Schoolboy Q ‘Blue Lips’ / SIR Tracklist & Allegations

01:11:05 – Cardi B “Like What” (Freestyle) / Album Pressure

01:24:02 – Big Boi & Andre 3000 Reunite In ATL

01:25:30 – Jason Kelce Press Conference Triggers Rory

01:30:18 – There Is No Good P*ssy In Syracuse / Women in 9/11

01:32:50 – Crying On Demand

01:33:40 – Favorite Chain Restaurants

01:39:24 – Rory Banned From ESPN Zone For Life

01:41:48 – Voicemail (Flowers In Office)

01:45:10 – Odd House Pets

01:49:55 – How We Like Affection In Workplace

01:52:31 – Voicemail 2 (Long Distance Infidelity)

02:01:15 – Hiding Stuff To Cheat On Partner

02:02:30 – Disposing Of A Body

02:04:20 – Being Lied To About Items In House

