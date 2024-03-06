Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 248) Podcast Multiverse Of Madness

Time Stamps:
00:00:00 – Start
00:00:58 – Kai Cenat & Meek Get Exposed
00:01:52 – Kelce Interview About Meg Thee Stallion
00:11:35 – Julian Has Beef With NBA Player
00:18:50 – Women With Famous One Night Stands
00:19:38 – Conflicting Moments With Girl You’re Dating
00:21:05 – Enter Podcast Multiverse
00:37:35 – Not All Women Are Attracted To These Guys
00:43:18 – Mal’s Rules About His Girl / Popping Off
00:45:47 – Being Drunk Is Feminine
00:48:24 – WYD If Vin Diesel or The Rock Licks Your Girl’s Face?
00:55:20 – The Rock & Mark Wahlberg For President
01:00:02 – Mal Pressed Over MAGA Skit & Shane Gills/John Stewart
01:03:17 – Usher Hides Out In Bali
01:06:31 -Schoolboy Q ‘Blue Lips’ / SIR Tracklist & Allegations
01:11:05 – Cardi B “Like What” (Freestyle) / Album Pressure
01:24:02 – Big Boi & Andre 3000 Reunite In ATL
01:25:30 – Jason Kelce Press Conference Triggers Rory
01:30:18 – There Is No Good P*ssy In Syracuse / Women in 9/11
01:32:50 – Crying On Demand
01:33:40 – Favorite Chain Restaurants
01:39:24 – Rory Banned From ESPN Zone For Life
01:41:48 – Voicemail (Flowers In Office)
01:45:10 – Odd House Pets
01:49:55 – How We Like Affection In Workplace
01:52:31 – Voicemail 2 (Long Distance Infidelity)
02:01:15 – Hiding Stuff To Cheat On Partner
02:02:30 – Disposing Of A Body
02:04:20 – Being Lied To About Items In House
