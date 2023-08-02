The JBP kicks things off by recapping the Terence Crawford & Errol Spence Jr. fight from over the weekend in Las Vegas (13:37) before moving to Cardi B chucking a microphone at a fan after a drink was thrown at her while performing (51:05). **SPOILER ALERT** The rest of the pod provides their thoughts on Netflix’s ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ (1:10:25), the gang then shares their thoughts on the passings of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens (1:21:00) and ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud (1:25:14), and rumors swirl of Summer Walker & Lil Meech splitting after she shares posts to her Instagram story (1:44:48). Also, Ish asks the group if they have walked back their takes on the new Travis Scott album (2:05:20), NLE Choppa’s tribute to Nelly with a new song (2:29:30), Part of the Show returns (2:43:15), + MORE!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here www.patreon.com/JoeBudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Mario (feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga) – “Main One”

Ice | Ty Dolla $ign (feat. Chris Brown) – “Motion”

Parks | Ransom & Nicholas Craven – “Homefront”

Ish | Roy Woods – “Made Mistakes”

Melyssa | Emmit Fenn – “Everybody Else”

QueenzFlip | Cryssy Bandz (feat. A Boogie) – “Halo”