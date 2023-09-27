The JBP returns with a full docket as they begin with sharing their thoughts on the announcement that Usher will perform at halftime for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas (). Joe wants to discuss the weird obsession from the media over Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift (), Kerry Washington reveals learning that her dad is not her biological father () which leads the pod to debate about parenting and requesting DNA tests (), Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ continues to be impressive (), and Flip has a question for the pod on handling representation when they inflate your rates for extra money (). Also, Pitbull & Drag-On are beefing (), Flip responds to Tasha K’s recent comments about Joe & the Bionic Six (), Parks is hype over his Dolphins (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Adrian Marcel (feat. Wale) – “Waiting”

Ice | Tyga, YG, & Lil Wayne – “Brand New”

Parks | Nick Grant – “BRAVO”

Ish | Jastin Martin – “Ends”

Melyssa | Emotional Oranges – “Better Apart”