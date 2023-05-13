The JBP starts this episode by discussing music, including Lil Durk’s new single featuring J. Cole (), Anita Baker’s criticism for cutting Babyface’s set (), & Janelle Monae’s ‘Lipstick Lover’ (). Scammers made some money selling AI-generated Frank Ocean songs (), the gang talks Mother’s Day plans (), and Brian McKnight responds to the criticism he’s been receiving (). Also, the Bionic Six shares their thoughts on Praz allegedly suing 50 Cent & Kyrie Irving for defamation (), Pierre ‘P’ Thomas responds to snitching allegations (), Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” World Tour could bring in over $2 billion (

), + MORE!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Mario (feat. Sabrina Claudio) – “Like Her Too (Remix)” Ice | Albee Al – “I’M FROM MARION (Part 2)” Parks | 2Pac – “F**k the World” Ish | Asiahn & ELHAE – “What She Wants” Melyssa | K.Roosevelt – “Love Blind” QueenzFlip | Rahky