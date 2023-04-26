Joe returns from his Las Vegas trip as he shares details from his time in Sin City () and provides his thoughts on the Usher’s residency show (). The JBP dives into the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis & Ryan Garcia fight () as well as the Don Lemon & Tucker Carlson departures (), and Joe sends some love to his peers (). Also, the gang looks to Ish to apologize for his Knicks/Cavs prediction (), Joe gives his Snowfall take (), Rapper Pras admits he was an FBI Informant (

), + MORE!

