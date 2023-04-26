After a three year hiatus, Thundercat returns with a new collab with Tame Impala titled “No More Lies”. Thundercat has this to say about the record

“There’s only a couple of people I’ve written lyrics with, and I invited it because I wanted to embrace whatever was to come of what we would create. I felt like I knew we wouldn’t steer each other wrong. There’s a lot of trust. Even feeling comfortable enough to sing in front of somebody that you look up to, or somebody that you don’t want to embarrass yourself in front of. But I didn’t hold back…..I’ve just been trying to be very open to how things show up creatively with me, and I feel like this is one of those moments that is showing itself as the difference. I’m open to many different, new things. I’m excited, but in a different manner — charting unknown territory, so to speak.”

You can stream “No More Lies” below.