The Bionic Six returns as they begin this episode with Ish’s thoughts on the latest press run clips from Jada Pinkett Smith with Joe adding he’s now changed sides (). In music news, the JBP gives props to Offset’s album ‘Set It Off’ (), reactions to Southside & G Herbo’s recent interview with Funny Marco (), and Melyssa proposes an alternate option to Carlee Russell as Candace Owens is aiming to get the first exclusive interview (). Shannon Sharpe addresses the jokes surrounding his makeup on ‘First Take’ (), Drake ties Michael Jackson for the most No. 1’s of all-time after ‘First Person Shooter’ featuring J. Cole makes it the 13th (), and new music from Wale is on the way while Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign are pushing back their project (). Also, Joe has a couple of his homegirls pull up to the pod (), a Part of the Show question turns into a huge debate (), trauma bonding (

), + MORE!

