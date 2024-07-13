Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 284) Top 14 & We Not 14

Talk to us nice, or don’t talk at all! Julian interrupted our pre-production meeting about threesomes and other important things to get our live reaction of making Complex’s 2024 Hip Hop Media Power Ranking List, coming in at a whopping number 13 out of 25. We go through the list and read the nice words written about us, and reminisce on that got us here in the first place – our amazing unbiased coverage of the biggest hip-hop beef of the decade. Julian informs us that he got his first physical in 5 years this week, and the guys have a semi-mature conversation about prostate and colon care that they have scheduled (16:10). It’s the Queen Bee Lil Kim’s 50th b(earth)day, so Rory poses a question for the team – Lil Kim’s verse on Quiet Storm Remix vs. Nicki Minaj’s verse on Monster – which one hits harder (23:35)? Speaking of hip-hop greatness, Eminem dropped his album today! The team hasn’t heard it yet, but they talk about how they are on the edge of their seats with anticipation (33:23). This episode is all over the place with the most random of discussions, including hawk-tuah girl’s 15 minutes of fame (36:15), but more importantly, what exactly makes Rory, Mal, & Julian all the same… well, through the eyes of a woman, of course (43:09). Also, why didn’t you guys tell us that Lébròn was Panamanian (48:21)?!? LRJ brought Sexyy Red & Andre 3k together as the true A&R he is, and we call Andre out on his BS. We have voicemails! A listener is accusing Mal of trying to slide on his girl, so we as loyal NRM community leaders call him to the podium to explain himself (56:32). The next voicemail is from a young lady wondering how she should handle the racist family of the man she is attempting to have a child with (1:05:31).

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for Patreon!

/ newrorynmal